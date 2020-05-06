US Markets

U.S. SEC votes in favor of new governance plan for stock data

Contributor
John McCrank Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of ordering exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to create a new governance plan for the dissemination of essential stock market data.

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of ordering exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to create a new governance plan for the dissemination of essential stock market data.

The creation of the new plan is aimed at increasing transparency and addressing inefficiencies, conflicts of interest and other issues around the dissemination of real-time, consolidated stock market data, which is currently governed by three separate plans, the SEC said.

(Reporting by John McCrank)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular