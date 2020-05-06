U.S. SEC votes in favor of new governance plan for stock data
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of ordering exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to create a new governance plan for the dissemination of essential stock market data.
NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of ordering exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to create a new governance plan for the dissemination of essential stock market data.
The creation of the new plan is aimed at increasing transparency and addressing inefficiencies, conflicts of interest and other issues around the dissemination of real-time, consolidated stock market data, which is currently governed by three separate plans, the SEC said.
(Reporting by John McCrank)
((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship