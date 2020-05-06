U.S. SEC votes in favor of new governance plan for stock data

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of ordering exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to create a new governance plan for the dissemination of essential stock market data.

The creation of the new plan is aimed at increasing transparency and addressing inefficiencies, conflicts of interest and other issues around the dissemination of real-time, consolidated stock market data, which is currently governed by three separate plans, the SEC said.

(Reporting by John McCrank)

