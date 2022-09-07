US Markets

U.S. SEC to propose new Treasury market reforms next week

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will on Sept. 14 propose draft rules reforming how U.S. Treasuries are traded and cleared, according to a notice published by the agency on Wednesday.

U.S. regulators have been working on reforms to the structure of the Treasury market following a number of liquidity crunches, including a meltdown in the market as the pandemic shut down the U.S. economy in March 2020.

