U.S. SEC to propose new Treasury market reforms next week
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will on Sept. 14 propose draft rules reforming how U.S. Treasuries are traded and cleared, according to a notice published by the agency on Wednesday.
U.S. regulators have been working on reforms to the structure of the Treasury market following a number of liquidity crunches, including a meltdown in the market as the pandemic shut down the U.S. economy in March 2020.
