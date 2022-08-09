US Markets

U.S. SEC to propose new rule on Wednesday boosting hedge, private fund leverage disclosures –source

Katanga Johnson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will propose a new rule on Wednesday aimed at boosting hedge and private fund leverage disclosures, among other details, according to a source familiar with the agency's thinking.

The proposal by the Wall Street regulator would require funds to provide more information on their leverage as part of confidential "Form-PF" disclosures, the person said, adding that the measure would also apply to fund advisers who also operate as commodity investors and traders under Commodity Futures Trading Commission rules, the person said.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

