US Markets

U.S. SEC to close its offices Friday to observe the new Juneteenth federal holiday

Contributor
Katanga Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will close its offices on Friday in observance of the newly implemented Juneteenth federal holiday, the agency said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will close its offices on Friday in observance of the newly implemented Juneteenth federal holiday, the agency said in a statement.

"The exchanges make their own determinations on operating status for federal holidays, and we understand that major markets will operate with normal market hours," the SEC said, adding its repository of corporate filings by public companies and brokerage firms, EDGAR, will not accept filings or assist with filer support.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Chris Reese)

((Katanga.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com | 202-579-4165 | @kjspeakstruth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular