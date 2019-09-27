US Markets

U.S. SEC sues Mylan for concealing possible loss tied to EpiPen

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday sued Mylan NV MYL.O, accusing it of failing to timely disclose a possible loss related to a Department of Justice probe into whether the company overcharged Medicaid by hundreds of millions of dollars for sales of the EpiPen Auto-Injector.

In a complaint filed with the federal court in Washington, D.C., the SEC accused Mylan of misclassifying EpiPen, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions, as a "generic" or "non-innovator" drug.

Most Popular