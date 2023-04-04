US Markets
JPM

U.S. SEC sues Frank founder, accuses her of defrauding JPMorgan

April 04, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued Charlie Javice, the founder of the Frank college financial planning platform, accusing her of defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N into buying her startup for $175 million in 2021.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said JPMorgan was eager to have acquired identity information for 4.25 million students that Javice repeatedly claimed Frank had collected, when in fact she had data for only about 300,000 students.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.