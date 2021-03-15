US Markets
ARCS

U.S. SEC sues California trader for social media fraud scheme

Contributor
Chris Prentice Reuters
Published

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it has charged a California-based trader for an alleged fraud scheme in which he spread false information about a defunct company on Twitter.

Adds details throughout

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it has charged a California-based trader for an alleged fraud scheme in which he spread false information about a defunct company on Twitter.

Andrew L. Fassari, or @OCMillionaire on Twitter, tweeted false statements about Arcis Resources Corporation ARCS.PK during December 2020, shortly after purchasing over 41 million shares of the stock, the SEC said in a complaint that was unsealed on Monday.

Fassari's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trader made approximately 120 tweets from Dec. 9-21 with false and misleading statements about the stock, causing its price to surge over 4,000%, the SEC said. Fassari later sold all his shares between Dec. 10 and 16, booking $929,000 in profits from the scheme, according to the allegations.

The SEC suspended trading in Arcis on March 2. Since February, the agency has suspended trading of more than a dozen securities following volatile trading this year in GameStop Corp GME.Nand other darlings of social media that have seen a surge in interest from retail investors.

The SEC said it obtained an emergency asset freeze and other emergency relief against Fassari.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARCS GME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular