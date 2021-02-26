US Markets
OSTK

U.S. SEC subpoenas Overstock for certain communication details with executives, investors

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Overstock.com Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January, seeking information on the company's certain communications with current and former executives and investors.

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January, seeking information on the company's certain communications with current and former executives and investors.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSTK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More