U.S. SEC subpoenas Overstock for certain communication details with executives, investors

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January, seeking information on the company's certain communications with current and former executives and investors.

