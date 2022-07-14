U.S. SEC sends letter to Musk over tweets on $44 bln Twitter deal

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent a letter to Elon Musk last month asking for clarification over some of the tweets the billionaire sent about his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc TWTR.N, regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

