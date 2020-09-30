U.S. SEC says Morgan Stanley agrees to pay $5 million for violations in prime brokerage swaps business

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday Morgan Stanley agrees to pay $5 million for violations in it prime brokerage swaps business.

The firm did not admit or deny the regulator's charges, but has consented to a cease-and-desist order, which imposing a censure, in addition to paying the penalty, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson)

((Katanga.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8403; Reuters Messaging: Katanga.Johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.