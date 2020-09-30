US Markets
U.S. SEC says Morgan Stanley agrees to pay $5 million for violations in prime brokerage swaps business

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday Morgan Stanley agrees to pay $5 million for violations in it prime brokerage swaps business.

The firm did not admit or deny the regulator's charges, but has consented to a cease-and-desist order, which imposing a censure, in addition to paying the penalty, the SEC said.

