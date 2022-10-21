Markets
MAT

U.S. SEC says Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 mln to settle charges relating to financial misstatements

Chris Prentice Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Mattel Inc MAT.O has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle charges relating to financial misstatements in 2017, the agency said on Friday.

The SEC is initiating litigation against Joshua Abrahams, a former audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to determine whether he engaged in improper professional conduct and violated auditor independence rules, the agency said in a statement.

Counsel for Mattel and the auditor did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

MAT

