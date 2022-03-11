U.S. SEC rejects NYDIG Bitcoin ETF and Global X Bitcoin Trust listing proposals

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected proposals to list and trade shares of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) NYDIG Bitcoin ETF and Global X Bitcoin Trust, in filings dated March 10.

The moves were the latest in a series of rejections by the market regulator to approve an ETF that tracks the underlying digital asset.

(Reporting by John McCrank)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.