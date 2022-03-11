US Markets
U.S. SEC rejects NYDIG Bitcoin ETF and Global X Bitcoin Trust listing proposals

Contributor
John McCrank Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected proposals to list and trade shares of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) NYDIG Bitcoin ETF and Global X Bitcoin Trust, in filings dated March 10.

The moves were the latest in a series of rejections by the market regulator to approve an ETF that tracks the underlying digital asset.

(Reporting by John McCrank)

