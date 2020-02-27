U.S. SEC orders Wells Fargo to pay $35 million penalty

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it had ordered Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N to pay $35 million to settle charges it failed to adequately supervise investment advisers.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.