U.S. SEC orders Wells Fargo to pay $35 million penalty

Eric Beech Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it had ordered Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N to pay $35 million to settle charges it failed to adequately supervise investment advisers.

