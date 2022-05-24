US Markets

U.S. SEC official says issues with U.S.-listed Chinese firms remain 'significant'

Contributor
Katanga Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Bourg

An official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that "significant issues remain" in reaching a deal with China over a long-running dispute around auditing compliance of Wall Street-listed firms based in Beijing.

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - An official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that "significant issues remain" in reaching a deal with China over a long-running dispute around auditing compliance of Wall Street-listed firms based in Beijing.

The SEC's international affairs chief, YJ Fischer, told an audience that the agency's accounting body, the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, would need to complete China audit inspections by Nov. 22 to meet a Chinese company 2023 delisting deadline.

Fischer added that Chinese authorities should consider delisting from U.S. exchanges a "subset of issuers" that it deems "too sensitive to comply" with U.S. rules.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Katanga.Johnson@tr.com; 202-579-4165; Reuters Messaging: @kjspeakstruth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular