U.S. SEC looking into Musk's early Twitter stake

May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's disclosure of his stake in Twitter Inc TWTR.N in early April, according to a letter sent to the parties in April.

