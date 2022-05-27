U.S. SEC looking into Musk's early Twitter stake
May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's disclosure of his stake in Twitter Inc TWTR.N in early April, according to a letter sent to the parties in April.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
