US Markets
SIVB

U.S. SEC has responsibility to protect for financial stability- Chair Gensler

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 15, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

By Douglas Gillison

March 15 (Reuters) - The top U.S. markets regulator on Wednesday renewed a vow to prosecute any misconduct threatening global markets, saying it had a responsibility to protect market resiliency.

The remarks from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler came after a weekend of turmoil involving the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank , as fears mounted for the Swiss lending giant Credit Suisse after the bank's shares plunged more than 20% on Tuesday.

Gensler spoke as the SEC was poised to issue regulatory proposals on cybersecurity and data protection. Last week, Credit Suisse announced it had briefly delayed the release of its annual report after the SEC raised questions about prior years' cash flow.

"Lest we forget, eight million Americans lost their jobs, millions of families lost their homes, and small businesses across the country folded as a result of the financial crisis of 2008. To that end, I think the SEC has a responsibility to help protect for financial stability," Gensler said. (Reporting by Douglas Gillison and Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((Hannah.Lang@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA SEC/FINANCIAL STABILITY (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.