U.S. SEC has problems with car rental firm Hertz selling new shares - CNBC

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has told bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N it has issues with the car rental firm's plan to sell new shares, the agency Chairman Jay Clayton told CNBC television on Wednesday.

Last week, Hertz won bankruptcy court approval to sell up to $1 billion in stock.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

