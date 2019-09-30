US Markets

U.S. SEC fines blockchain company Block.one $24 mln over coin offering

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published

Block.one agreed to pay a $24 million civil fine to settle U.S. regulatory charges that the blockchain company conducted an unregistered initial coin offering that raised the equivalent of several billion dollars from June 2017 to June 2018.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Block.one agreed to pay a $24 million civil fine to settle U.S. regulatory charges that the blockchain company conducted an unregistered initial coin offering that raised the equivalent of several billion dollars from June 2017 to June 2018.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that Block.one, which operates in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Hong Kong, did not properly register its 900 million-token offering, or seek an exemption from registration. It said this deprived investors of material information needed to make informed decisions.

Block.one did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular