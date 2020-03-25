U.S. SEC extends conditional relief for public companies hit by coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday it would extend its prior conditional regulatory relief from disclosure requirements for public companies affected by the coronavirus.

The extension will apply to filings that would have been due on or by July 1, the SEC said in a statement. The agency previously said earlier this month it would provide 45-day extension for filings that would have otherwise been due between March 1 and April 30.

