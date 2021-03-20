US Markets
COP

U.S. SEC directs ConocoPhillips, Occidental to hold shareholder votes on emissions targets -FT

Contributor
Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has directed ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum Corp to hold shareholder votes on far-reaching new emissions targets, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has directed ConocoPhillips COP.N and Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N to hold shareholder votes on far-reaching new emissions targets, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The SEC denied requests from both oil companies that they be allowed to throw out shareholder motions that would force them to lay out detailed plans for cutting their so-called "Scope 3" emissions, those from the burning of their products by customers, the FT report added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP OXY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular