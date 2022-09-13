US Markets
BK

U.S. SEC charges Oppenheimer, BNY, Jefferies and TD over municipal bond disclosures

Contributors
Washington newsroom Reuters
Michelle Price Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it had charged Oppenheimer & Co, BNY Mellon, TD Securities and Jefferies, with failing to comply with municipal bond offering disclosure requirements.

Adds details of SEC charges

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it had charged Oppenheimer & Co, BNY Mellon, TD Securities and Jefferies, with failing to comply with municipal bond offering disclosure requirements.

The agency has filed litigation against Oppenheimer, while the other three brokers agreed to settle. The charges are the first brought by the SEC under a new municipal bond disclosure law. The agency said the four brokers sold new issue municipal bonds without obtaining required disclosures for investors.

Each of the firms purported to rely on an exemption to the typical disclosure requirements called the limited offering exemption, but they did not take the steps necessary to satisfy the exemption’s criteria, the SEC said.

BNY, TD and Jefferies together will pay around $1.25 million in penalties and disgorgement.

(Reporting By Washington newsroom and Michelle Price; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKOPY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular