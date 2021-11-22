U.S. SEC charges oilfield services firm, former exec with disclosure failures -statement

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said Texas-based oilfield services company ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N and its founder and former chief executive officer have agreed to settle charges they failed to properly disclose some of his executive perks and two stock pledges.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, ProPetro and former CEO Dale Redman agreed to cease-and-desist from further violations, and Redman agreed to pay a $195,046 penalty, the agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chris Reese)

