US Markets
MFIN

U.S. SEC charges Medallion Financial Corp over alleged fraud

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Medallion Financial Corp and President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Murstein with allegedly engaging in fraudulent schemes to boost the company's stock price, the financial regulator said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Medallion Financial Corp MFIN.O and President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Murstein with allegedly engaging in fraudulent schemes to boost the company's stock price, the financial regulator said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MFIN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular