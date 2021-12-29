U.S. SEC charges Medallion Financial Corp over alleged fraud

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Medallion Financial Corp MFIN.O and President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Murstein with allegedly engaging in fraudulent schemes to boost the company's stock price, the financial regulator said in a statement.

