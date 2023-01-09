US Markets
U.S. SEC charges McDonald's former CEO for misrepresentations to investors

January 09, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it has charged the former chief executive officer of McDonald's Corporation with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances of his termination in November 2019.

The SEC said in a statement its cease-and-desist order against McDonald's MCD.N former CEO Stephen Easterbrook includes an officer and director bar and a $400,000 civil penalty.

