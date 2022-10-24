Commodities
U.S. SEC charges cannabis firm Cronos, former exec with accounting fraud

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Canadian cannabis company Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO and its former chief commercial officer with accounting fraud, the regulator said on Monday.

Cronos and the former executive, William Hilson, offered to settle the matter, without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, by agreeing to cease and desist from future violations of the charged provisions, the SEC said.

The SEC said it decided against a financial penalty for the company given "its timely self-reporting, significant cooperation, and remediation."

