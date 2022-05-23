US Markets
BK

U.S. SEC charges BNY Mellon Investment Adviser for misstatements over ESG policies

Contributor
Michelle Price Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said BNY Mellon Investment Adviser had paid $1.5 million to resolve charges it misstated environmental, social and governance (ESG)investment policies for some mutual funds that it managed.

The SEC said that from July 2018 to September 2021, BNY Mellon Investment Adviser represented or implied in various statements that all investments in the funds had undergone an ESG quality review, even though that was not always the case.

