U.S. SEC charges blockchain payments firm Ripple with conducting unregistered securities offering

Katanga Johnson
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it filed an action against Ripple, the blockchain payments company associated with the cryptocurrency XRP, charging it with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it filed an action against Ripple, the blockchain payments company associated with the cryptocurrency XRP, charging it with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

The SEC said it also named two executives of San Francisco-based Ripple in the action. Ripple created and sold XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.

