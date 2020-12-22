U.S. SEC charges blockchain payments firm Ripple with conducting unregistered securities offering

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it filed an action against Ripple, the blockchain payments company associated with the cryptocurrency XRP, charging it with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

The SEC said it also named two executives of San Francisco-based Ripple in the action. Ripple created and sold XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Katanga.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8403; Reuters Messaging: Katanga.Johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.