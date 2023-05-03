News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. SEC adopts new rules around private fund disclosures, share buybacks

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 03, 2023 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by John McCrank for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities on Wednesday adopted new disclosure rules for hedge fund and private equity fund advisors aimed at increasing transparency, competition, and efficiency in the $25-trillion marketplace.

The regulator also adopted a final rule to enhance the disclosures companies make around share buybacks that requires quantitative disclosure of daily repurchases on a quarterly or semi-annual basis, depending on the type of issuer.

(Reporting by John McCrank)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.