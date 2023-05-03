U.S. SEC adopts new rules around private fund disclosures, share buybacks

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities on Wednesday adopted new disclosure rules for hedge fund and private equity fund advisors aimed at increasing transparency, competition, and efficiency in the $25-trillion marketplace.

The regulator also adopted a final rule to enhance the disclosures companies make around share buybacks that requires quantitative disclosure of daily repurchases on a quarterly or semi-annual basis, depending on the type of issuer.

(Reporting by John McCrank)

