U.S. SEC adds Alibaba to list of companies facing delisting

Adds details, shares

July 29 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, BABA.N is among a list of Chinese companies that could face delisting, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

Alibaba's shares were down about 9% at $91.25.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is among more than 270 Chinese companies listed in New York identified as being at risk of delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) passed late last year.

The rule gives Chinese companies until early 2024 to comply with auditing requirements, though the U.S. Congress is weighing bipartisan legislation that could accelerate the deadline to 2023.

Alibaba has until August 19 to submit evidence disputing identification, the SEC said.

Others added to the list include Mogu Inc MOGU.N, Boqii Holding Limited BQ.N, Cheetah Mobile Inc CMCM.N and Highway Holdings Limited HIHO.O.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.