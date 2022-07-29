U.S. SEC adds Alibaba to list of companies facing delisting

July 29 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, BABA.N is among companies that could face delisting, according to a list made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

