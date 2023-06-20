U.S. screens highest number of air passengers since 2019

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.785 million airline passengers on Friday, the highest number since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. agency said on Tuesday.

The agency screened approximately 10.6 million people from Friday through Monday, the Juneteenth holiday, for an average of 2.67 million people per day. Friday was the fourth-highest single-day screening ever and highest since November 2019, TSA said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

