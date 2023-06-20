News & Insights

Commodities

U.S. screens highest number of air passengers since 2019

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

June 20, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.785 million airline passengers on Friday, the highest number since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. agency said on Tuesday.

The agency screened approximately 10.6 million people from Friday through Monday, the Juneteenth holiday, for an average of 2.67 million people per day. Friday was the fourth-highest single-day screening ever and highest since November 2019, TSA said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.