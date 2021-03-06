U.S. scientists doubtful of one-shot regimen for Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines - WSJ

US Markets
U.S. scientists are skeptical of a one-shot regimen for Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines, saying there isn't enough evidence that a single dose provides long-term protection, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"It is essential that these vaccines be used as authorized by FDA in order to prevent Covid-19 and related hospitalizations and death," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told the Journal.

