U.S. says Zurich bank Rahn+Bodmer pays $22 mln to end criminal tax evasion case

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Rahn+Bodmer Co, the oldest private bank in Zurich, will pay $22 million to settle criminal charges it helped U.S. taxpayers defraud the Internal Revenue Service by hiding hundreds of millions of dollars in offshore bank accounts.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that the Swiss bank admitted wrongdoing and entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement after being accused of conspiring to help clients evade U.S. taxes and file false tax returns.

Rahn&Bodmer was founded in 1750, and ended last year with 13.6 billion Swiss francs ($14.71 billion) of client assets under management. It will cooperate with the Justice Department's long-running crackdown on offshore tax evasion.

Neither Rahn+Bodmer nor a New York-based lawyer who represents it immediately responded to requests for comment.

Rahn+Bodmer admitted to having from 2004 to 2012 held undeclared accounts on behalf of approximately 340 U.S. taxpayers who together evaded about $16.4 million of U.S. taxes in that period, the Justice Department said.

Its alleged misconduct included opening accounts under pseudonyms or the names of "sham" foundations in Liechtenstein and Panama, and for clients exiting UBS Group AG UBSG.S and other Swiss banks so they could continue concealing assets.

Rahn+Bodmer agreed to pay a $7.4 million fine, forfeit $9.7 million of fees, and make $4.9 million of restitution.

UBS agreed in 2009 to pay a $780 million penalty to settle U.S. charges it helped wealthy U.S. clients evade taxes, and handed over names and data on thousands of client accounts.

($1 = 0.9244 Swiss franc)

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.