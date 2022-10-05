US Markets

U.S. says working on legal response after court deems immigration policy illegal

Costas Pitas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

The United States is reviewing a federal appeals court's decision made on Wednesday that a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation was unlawful, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

"I am deeply disappointed by today’s DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) ruling and the ongoing uncertainty it creates for families and communities across the country," he said in a statement.

"We are currently reviewing the court’s decision and will work with the Department of Justice on an appropriate legal response."

