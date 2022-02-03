US Markets

U.S. says will work to prevent any Russian effort to inject Ukraine conflict into Latin America

Matt Spetalnick Reuters
Any Russian efforts to destabilize the Western Hemisphere or inject the Ukraine conflict into the region are unacceptable, and Washington will work with Latin American partners to prevent it, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols was responding to a question during a House of Representatives subcommittee hearing in which he was asked about a recent Russian threat to send weapons to Russian allies such as Cuba and Venezuela. He said he did not want to "respond to every instance of Russian bluster" but made clear that Washington would not stand idly by.

