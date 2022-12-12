U.S. says to commit $55 bln to Africa ahead of summit

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States will commit $55 billion to Africa over the next three years as President Joe Biden prepares to host the U.S.-Africa summit this week and discuss 2023 elections and democracy in the continent with a small group of leaders.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States is "bringing the resources to the table," during the summit, adding that the United States commitment to invest in the African continent compares favorable to any other country.

Sullivan also said Biden will stage a dinner on Wednesday night for about 50 African leaders and announce U.S. support for the African Union to join the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

Biden will also appoint a special representative for implementing ideas discussed at the summit and the U.S. State Department plans to appoint Ambassador Johnnie Carson for this role, Sullivan said.

Sullivan also added the United States will not be "imposing conditionality" at the Africa summit to support the Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)

