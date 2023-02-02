US Markets

U.S. says Sime Darby Plantation products no longer produced with forced labour

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

February 02, 2023 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff and A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities have determined that palm oil products made by Malaysian firm Sime Darby Plantation were no longer produced with forced labour, according to a notice on the U.S. Federal Register on Thursday.

The United States had banned imports from Sime Darby Plantation in December 2020 over allegations of forced labour practices.

