U.S. says Sime Darby Plantation products no longer produced with forced labour

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities have determined that palm oil products made by Malaysian firm Sime Darby Plantation were no longer produced with forced labour, according to a notice on the U.S. Federal Register on Thursday.

The United States had banned imports from Sime Darby Plantation in December 2020 over allegations of forced labour practices.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and A. Ananthalakshmi Editing by Ed Davies)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.