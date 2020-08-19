Commodities
U.S. says Scotiabank to pay over $60 mln related to commodity price manipulation

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published

Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to pay more than $60.4 million to resolve criminal charges related to a price manipulation scheme involving unlawful trading by four traders in the precious metals futures contracts markets, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said Scotiabank entered a deferred prosecution agreement in connection with charges of wire fraud and attempted price manipulation, and also resolved related civil charges by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

