News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. says Russian plane hit one of its drones with flare over Syria

Credit: REUTERS/Josh Smith

July 25, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Air Forces Central said a Russian fighter aircraft hit a U.S. drone with a flare while flying dangerously close in the skies over Syria on Sunday.

"One of the Russian flares struck the U.S. MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller," the U.S. Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Fortunately, the MQ-9 crew was able to maintain flight and safely recover the aircraft to its home base," the statement added.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.