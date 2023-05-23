News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

U.S. says 'real concern' about Tesla Autopilot driver interaction

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

May 23, 2023 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday there are concerns about the interaction between Tesla's advanced driver assistance system Autopilot and drivers that is the subject of an ongoing government investigation.

Since August 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been investigating a series of Tesla crashes involving Autopilot and with parked emergency vehicles and whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention.

"There is a real concern that's not limited to the technology itself but the interaction between the technology and the driver," Buttigieg told reporters when asked about the Tesla Autopilot probe.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.