U.S. says no change to Venezuela sanctions policy

Recasts with U.S. denial of any change to policy

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United States has no plans to change its Venezuela sanctions policy "without constructive steps" from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to restore democracy, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday.

"Our sanctions policy on Venezuela remains unchanged. We will continue to implement and enforce our Venezuela sanctions," Watson said in a statement after the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington was preparing to ease some sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron Corp CVX.N to resume pumping oil there.

The newspaper reported that in exchange for the sanctions relief, Maduro's government would resume talks with the country's opposition to discuss conditions needed to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Kanishka Singh and Akanksha Khushi; Editing by Costas Pitas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.