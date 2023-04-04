U.S. says its forces killed Islamic State leader in Syria

Adds details from statement

April 4 (Reuters) - The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday.

Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said.

Last week, the Tass news agency said Russia had protested to the American-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group about "provocative actions" by U.S. armed forces in Syria.

No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, and added that the group "continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond".

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

