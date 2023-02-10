Companies

U.S. says it shot down object over Alaska, size of small car

February 10, 2023 — 02:38 pm EST

Written by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. fighter jet on Friday shot down over Alaska a high-altitude object that was the size of a small car, on the order of President Joe Biden, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters many details were unknown about the object but the United States expected to recover the object after it landed in U.S. territorial waters.

