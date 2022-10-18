U.S. says it raised concerns with Riyadh over jailed U.S. citizen as recently as Monday

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States has raised with Saudi authorities the case of a Saudi-U.S. citizen detained in Saudi Arabia as recently as Monday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel said the Saudi government offered no information in advance of the sentencing hearing of Saad Ibrahim Almadi, who the Washington Post said was handed a 16-year jail sentence over his tweets critical of Riyadh.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese)

