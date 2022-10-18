US Markets

U.S. says it raised concerns with Riyadh over jailed U.S. citizen as recently as Monday

Contributors
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HUSEYIN ALDEMIR

The United States has raised with Saudi authorities the case of a Saudi-U.S. citizen detained in Saudi Arabia as recently as Monday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States has raised with Saudi authorities the case of a Saudi-U.S. citizen detained in Saudi Arabia as recently as Monday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel said the Saudi government offered no information in advance of the sentencing hearing of Saad Ibrahim Almadi, who the Washington Post said was handed a 16-year jail sentence over his tweets critical of Riyadh.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese)

((humeyra.pamuk@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 3105694; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @humeyra_pamuk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular