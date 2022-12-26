US Markets

U.S. says it is concerned by China's 'provocative military activity' near Taiwan

December 26, 2022 — 10:28 am EST

Written by Idrees Ali for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned by China's military activity near Taiwan, which it called "provocative" and "destabilizing," the White House said on Monday.

"We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability in line with our long-standing commitments and consistent with our one China policy," the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date.

