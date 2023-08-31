News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

U.S. says it has not blocked chip sales to Middle East

Credit: REUTERS/NVIDIA

August 31, 2023 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. Department of Commerce spokesperson on Thursday said the Biden administration "has not blocked chip sales to the Middle East."

The comments come after artificial intelligence chip firms Nvidia NVDA.O and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O received notifications from U.S. officials about to ship chips to some countries in the Middle East. However, neither of those firms said whether they had yet been denied a license to send chips to those countries.

The Commerce Department declined to comment on letters sent to specific companies.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
AMD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.