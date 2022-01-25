U.S. says in talks with top energy producers to supply to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with major energy-producing countries and companies around the world to understand their willingness and capacity to divert supplies to Europe, should it be necessary in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, senior Biden administration officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in a call, the officials said Washington's conversations on ensuring an uninterrupted energy flow into Europe for the remainder of winter was with a broad range of suppliers and did not center on a few sellers.

The European Union depends on Russia for around a third of its gas supplies, and U.S. sanctions over any conflict could disrupt that supply.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

