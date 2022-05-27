U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers vote shows bargaining benefits

By Daina Beth Solomon

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Friday the vote by General Motors GM.N workers at a pickup truck plant in Mexico to approve a new contract "demonstrates the significant benefits of true collective bargaining."

Reuters reported earlier this month GM agreed to a 8.5% wage hike with a new, independent union at its plant in the central Mexican city of Silao. Tai said under labor protections under the USMCA trade deal that "workers no longer have to tolerate contracts negotiated behind their backs and have the right to vote on an agreement after it's negotiated."

