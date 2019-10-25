U.S. says close to finalizing parts of U.S.-China trade deal -CNBC

Commodities

The United States and China are closing to finalizing some sections of a trade agreement after a phone call between top negotiators, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a statement from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

"They made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement," the statement cited by CNBC said. "Discussions will go on continuously at the deputy level, and the principals will have another call in the near future."

