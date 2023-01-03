U.S. says any action jeopardizing status quo of Jerusalem holy sites unacceptable

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Any unilateral action that jeopardizes status quo of Jerusalem holy sites is unacceptable, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday after Israel's new far-right national security minister visited Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

"The United States stands firmly for preservation of the status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem. Any unilateral action that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable," the spokesperson said, adding the United States calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to preserve his commitment to the status quo of holy sites.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Paul Grant)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.